Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 22:12 Hits: 2

The question would have likely lowered census response rates in some areas, according to the Census Bureau's final report on its experiment testing public reaction to the controversial inquiry.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/30/792420857/census-bureau-finds-latinos-asians-sensitive-to-now-blocked-citizenship-question?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics