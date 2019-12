Articles

Published on Monday, 30 December 2019

The judge found former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman is no longer caught between conflicting demands of two branches of government "and lacks any personal stake in the outcome."

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

