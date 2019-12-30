The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Congressman: Nancy Pelosi Has Mastered 'The Art Of War'

Alex Witt called this "a remarkable statement." She's right: REP EMMANUEL CLEAVER (D-MO): I think it is important or the people to understand, that Sun Tzu, in the "The Art of War," he said that political battles are usually based on deception. I think that Donald Trump falls for the deception that Nancy Pelosi is laying out there. For example, he thought, okay, we are going to get articles of impeachment, and they are going to send them over to the Senate, and Pelosi had deceived him. And at every turn, he is going to be facing the principles of the "The Art of War." So I think that if I were Donald Trump I would try to figure out what she is going to do next because she is in complete control of Donald Trump's mind. “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” - Sun Tzu — G. Twilight (@MrDetroitTycoon) December 28, 2019

