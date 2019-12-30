Crookie Award, 2019 Nickname Of The Year: Moscow Mitch

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 18:12 Hits: 5

Above: protestors chant "Moscow Mitch" at a summer fundraiser for Mitch McConnell. The rest of 2019 didn't go any better for #MoscowMitch... 1. McConnell was AWOL during January's Trump Government Shutdown over funding for "The Wall." [clmediameta nid=146433] 2. In August, Mitch's campaign erected literal tombstones for his political opponents immediately following mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio. [clmediameta nid=151893] That handed Democrats a great image for his legislative blockage of popular bills.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/crookie-award-2019-nickname-year-moscow