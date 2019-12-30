Really? Obama, Trump Tied As 2019&#8217;s Most Admired Man In Gallup Survey

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 16:34 Hits: 3

Barack Obama and Donald Trump seem to have finally found common ground in an unexpected way.

A Gallup poll published Monday found that Obama and Trump are tied this year as Americans’ most admired man. While this is Obama’s 12th time taking the top spot in the poll, it’s a first for Trump — a result he’s certain to relish.

Gallup polled for the annual survey from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15 and noted that the results were sharply divided along party lines, with 41 percent of Democrats choosing Obama and 45 percent of Republicans selecting Trump. Unsurprisingly, relatively few Democrats chose Trump and relatively few Republicans went with Obama. However, the independents who were polled were divided about equally between both men.

Gallup noted that no other men were mentioned by more than 2 percent of respondents. Other men who made Gallup’s top 10 most admired man this year include former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Dalai Lama and Warren Buffett.

Read the Gallup poll results here.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/TYlzsTbhrvM/gallup-poll-obama-trump-tied-most-admired-man