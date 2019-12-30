Don’t go yet, John Lewis. We need you.

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 16:14 Hits: 2

OPINION — When Rep. John Lewis announced Sunday night that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, you could almost hear the country cry. Democrats and Republicans, Hollywood actors and people who had simply met the congressman in an airport, all went to Twitter to ask the 17-term Georgia Democrat to fight one more time. “You are loved. You are respected. You are magnificent,” Ava DuVernay wrote. “Praying for you, my friend,” former president Barack Obama tweeted. “The Late Show” host Steven Colbert called Lewis “a leader, a teacher, an example for us all,” while Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, Lewis’ longtime friend who counts Lewis as a hero as he mounts his own fight against Parkinson’s disease, wrote, “They don’t make them stronger or braver.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/opinion/outcry-over-john-lewis-cancer-announcement-echoes-nationwide