Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 18:44 Hits: 0

Speculation is increasing about the defense team being assembled by the White House as President Trump stares down an impeachment trial in the GOP-controlled Senate. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) decision to delay transmitting the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/475829-figures-to-watch-as-white-house-mounts-impeachment-defense