GOP Senator Gets A Pass On How He Reconciles His Faith While Supporting Trump

Published on Monday, 30 December 2019

During an interview on this Sunday's Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan had a discussion with Senators Chris Coons and James Lankford about their Wednesday morning prayer group, which of course was lauded because there's nothing our Beltway media loves more than some feel-good story about bipartisanship. That is, as long as it means being allowed to completely ignore most of the policy issues which have a real impact on their constituents lives, and instead gush about how wonderful it is that people are capable of simply interacting with each other like normal human beings. I don't know about anyone else, but I find it very hard listening to someone who claims to care about their faith and claims that faith "is not a hobby" in one breath turn around and justify supporting someone like Donald Trump in the next. Brennan asked Lankford about Republicans' claims during the Clinton impeachment that the president of the United States should be a moral leader, and asked him "What has changed?" now with the lack of any "loud criticism" of Trump from the GOP, and allowed Lankford a complete pass on the majority of Trump's very unChristian-like behavior. Here's Lankford's response:

