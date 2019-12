Articles

From an event in New Hampshire: HECKLER: Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden -- how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son? BIDEN: I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn't released one. What's he hiding? Good for you, Joe. Turn the subject back to the real issue: Trump.

