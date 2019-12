Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 23:13 Hits: 2

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) criticized President Trump in a recent interview over the rhetoric and language he uses in his tweets, saying that was “definitely not the way that I'm raising my kids.” During an appearance on CBS’ “...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/476190-gop-senator-trump-isnt-a-role-model-for-young-people