Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 16:52 Hits: 3

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) said Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) saying he would not be impartial in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial “makes a mockery of the whole system.”In an interview on CNN’s “State of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/476169-democratic-congressman-mcconnell-is-making-a-mockery-of-the-entire