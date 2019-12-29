Rep. Joe Kennedy Threatens More Impeachment Articles If Trump 'Keeps Abusing His Office'

Articles

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) explains the obvious to CNN's Jake Tapper -- that the House may have no other choice than to send over additional articles of impeachment if Trump refuses to stop abusing the power of his office, and he wrapped up his response with a question that ought to be asked of every single Republican member of Congress: "At what point does this stop?" TAPPER: You said this month if president Trump is not removed from office, “I don't think anything stops him from thinking he can't do it again.” Is there a possibility you think that the House could impeach president Trump again, before the end of term or even in his next term, if there is another term? KENNEDY: Jake, I -- we talked about this before. I would hope that we would not have not have to impeach president Trump once. I would hope that – obviously I voted to remove the president from office, because I believe he has abused his power. I hope we don't have to do that again, but let's be clear. This is not the House of Representatives voting to impeachment Donald Trump. This is the House of Representatives standing up for our constitution and holding the president accountable for his own actions. Remember, the call in question that brought down the scrutiny about the president's actions vis-a-vis Ukraine happened the day after Director Mueller testified about the electoral interference and the Trump administration's handling of Russian interference in our election.

