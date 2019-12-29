Stalker-in-Chief Trump Can't Deal With Nancy Pelosi Ignoring Him

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019

Donald Trump just can't get over his crush on Nancy Pelosi. He is so caught up in his feelings, that he is unable to play it cool. He tried for a while, but over the last week or two, he has crossed from unrequited love to straight up stalker. Will Nancy Pelosi need to get a restraining order? Donald Trump has tweeted 23 times about Nancy Pelosi in the last week. Not retweets. These are tweets where he directly tweets about her on his own. That is positively psychotic. And the majority are over the last 72 hours. And how many times has she responded to him? Zero. And that is driving him positively nuts. She is living in his head, rent free. Here are some of his tweets, starting on Christmas: Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/donald-trump-cant-deal-nancy-pelosi