Barbara Boxer Reads Receipts From GOP Hypocrisy On Bill Clinton

Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019

Joy Reid brought on the venerable former Senator from California, Barbara Boxer, to discuss the surreal and cynical hypocrisy of the GOP's response to Donald Trump's impeachment vs. their pathological pursuit of Bill Clinton's. Boxer was in the Senate during Newt Gingrich's orchestration of Clinton's impeachment. She remembers in detail the GOP probably wishes she wouldn't how many lies about infidelity their members perpetrated while in office. The way they painted Clinton as an imminent national threat based on this lie under oath, versus the way they're protecting Trump — who not only bragged about sexual assault, but sells our elections to Russia? Let's just say Barbara Boxer nailed it.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/am-joy-barbara-boxer-reads-receipts-gop