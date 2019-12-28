Ivanka Won&#8217;t Commit To Staying In White House If Trump Wins Reelection

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 22:08 Hits: 0

White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump wouldn’t commit to staying in her current role in the White House if her father wins reelection in 2020.

In a clip of a new interview with CBS’ “Face The Nation,” Ivanka Trump said her decision would be “driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness,” but also alluded that there were still some things she’d like to accomplish.

“My decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost,” she said. “So they will really drive that answer for me.”

“We’ve done so much, but it’s not enough yet,” she continued.

When asked if she’d ever consider running for office, as many have speculated she might do in the future, she demurred: “the politics is truthfully less interesting.”

Watch the interview below:

With less than a year before the 2020 election, First Daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump talks her future in Washington and her work in the White House. Watch Sunday for more of Trump's interview on paid family leave and more on @facethenationhttps://t.co/XZop80Ba39pic.twitter.com/u6yKbX45m6 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 27, 2019

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/lAKgqfiYSxo/ivanka-wont-commit-white-house-2020