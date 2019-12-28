Eddie Gallagher's SEAL Team Unloads: He Was 'Okay With Killing Anyone'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 20:33 Hits: 3

Filling in for Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline White House," Alicia Menendez spoke with David Philipps about his disturbing and explosive report in Friday's New York Times about retired-not-fired Navy SEAL, Eddie Gallagher. His soldiers were under such duress from Gallagher's homicidal tendencies towards civilians in Iraq, they testified against him at his trial — a rare breach of what's considered an unbreakable bond among this secretive elite military brotherhood. Philipps' reporting uncovered hundreds of texts between the soldiers about Gallagher, and what was said in interviews with investigators. Gallagher was going to be expelled from the SEALs, but shock of shockers, Trump intervened, because who doesn't love an indiscriminate killer of brown people more than Trump? Yes, kids, he forced the Navy to not only re-instate him, but allow him to keep his SEAL trident, and retire with full honors. The icing on the war crimes cake? A visit to Mar-a-Lago! But don't take it from me that this guy is a sadist of the first order. Listen to how his comrades described him, from the video Philipps put together for The Times. SEAL 1: I heard more rumors and stuff like that of Eddie targeting civilians. SEAL 2: I saw Eddie take a shot at probably a 12-year-old kid. INTERVIEWER: What was his official position? SEAL 3: He was the platoon chief.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/eddie-gallaghers-seal-team-unloads-he-was