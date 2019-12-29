The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How Could A Test For Strep Throat Cost $28,865?

Category: Politics Hits: 4

There's a simple answer—it can't. Or at least it shouldn't. There's no way a simple throat swab intended to determine whether a patient has strep should cost more than a few hundred dollars (and in any other rich nation, it wouldn't). But in our health care system, the combination of doctors and labs and private insurance companies, has figured out how to make it so ridiculously expensive to get very basic care. Alexa Kasdan is the patient in question. She went to her primary care doctor, Dr. Roya Fathollahi, in New York City, for a sore throat that hadn't gotten better in a week's time. She was preparing for a vacation and didn't want to have the trip interrupted, so she went to the doctor, had the strep test and a blood test, and was given antibiotics. She got better, went on her trip, and came home to find that her insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, had been billed $28,395.50 for the out-of-network lab work on the throat swab. The insurance company paid $25,865.24. Fathollahi’s office told her that $2,530.26 of the bill was her responsibility.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/how-could-test-strep-throat-cost-28865

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version