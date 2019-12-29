Bret Stephens Goes Full Eugenics In Latest Column About Jews

Articles

On this, the 7th night of Hanukkah, Bret Stephens decided to gift his fellow Jews with a screed on Eugenics placing us so high on the pedestal of natural higher intellectual power, Dr. Josef Mengele himself has risen from his grave to apologize. Or has Dr. Mengele risen from the grave to recruit Stephens because his ideology so closely matches his own? Hard to know. That's right, fellow knish-lovers, should we lift Stephens up on a chair our shoulders for a joyful Hora in celebration of his declaration our obvious ability to retain information in our keppies despite being thrown out of homelands for centuries? Of should we tear our clothing in despair that he has brought such tsuris by showcasing us at our most arrogant? By committing harm by othering our already vulnerable population? By giving fuel to anti-Semites to commit even more hate crimes? AS IF they needed more fodder? Here are some highlights. [H]ow is it that a people who never amounted even to one-third of 1 percent of the world’s population contributed so seminally to so many of its most pathbreaking ideas and innovations? The common answer is that Jews are, or tend to be, smart. When it comes to Ashkenazi Jews, it’s true. He goes on to quote a study that is more than ten years old, and whose co-author is...wait for it...a white supremacist.

