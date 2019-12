Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 11:16 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans are plotting a speedy acquittal of President Trump as they strategize ahead of the impeachment trial. After weeks of public haggling from within the caucus, GOP senators are largely lining up behind a shorter proceeding with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475906-senate-gop-wants-speedy-trump-acquittal