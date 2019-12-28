So....Donald Trump Is Completely Melting Down On Twitter

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019

Why has no one in Donald Trump's orbit taken away his twitter and brought in a psychiatrist to talk to him??? Since being impeached, he has been degrading at a rapid pace. The last 24 hours have brought an alarming rise in tweets and retweets from extremely disturbing accounts, most of which are straight up conspiracy theories and Qanon-based bots and trolls. Twitter has taken notice. George Conway was pretty blunt: GOP senators: You all know he’s nuts, right? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2019 One account links to neo-Nazis and Qanon. How Presidential*: This account the president* is obsessively retweeting over and over has frequently tweeted links to neo-Nazis and Qanon.I know, more of the same, but goddammit this shit is NOT RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/V3bSWZ4I8P — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 28, 2019

