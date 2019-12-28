The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Gaetz Likens Speaker Pelosi To ‘Demented’ ‘Non-Santa Claus’ Not Delivering Articles Of Trump Impeachment

Smirky McSmirker Matt Gaetz joined the Tucker Carlson White Power Hour, this time to denigrate a woman, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, for holding on to the articles of impeachment against a frantic Donald Trump. With Donald Trump spends his latest taxpayer-funded vacation obsessing and squawking over Pelosi’s adroit maneuver, Fox News prime time did its part to show solidarity with Dear Leader. First, substitute host Mark Steyn asked guest Gaetz whether Pelosi will “bring this thing home” and deliver the articles of impeachment. STEYN: Congressman, I’ve said - I think it was on Christmas Eve - that instead of the NORAD Santa tracker, NORAD ought to have an impeachment articles tracker to see how long it’s taking to do the 73 feet from Nancy Pelosi’s office to the Senate. I think it’s somewhere over the jungles of New Guinea right now. Is she actually gonna bring this thing home and deliver it to McConnell? There’s probably nobody less likely to have an inside scoop on Pelosi’s strategy than Trump’s sycophantic fanboy, Congressman Gaetz.

https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/rep-gaetz-likens-speaker-pelosi-demented

