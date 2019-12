Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 02:04 Hits: 0

Absolutely no day is too busy to remind your kids to “listen to mom” and dad, apparently — even if you are a member of Congress voting to impeach the president of the United States. Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III did just that Wednesday in his floor speech. “Dear Ellie and James,” the dad began his speech, as if penning a letter. (Not that they would know what a “letter” is).

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/hoh/impeachment-its-for-the-kids