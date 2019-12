Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 15:50 Hits: 0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) daughter, Christine Pelosi, said that her family did not talk about impeachment at the Christmas dinner table. “We’re probably one of the few families in America who did not talk about impeachment,” Christine...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476028-christine-pelosi-my-family-did-not-talk-about-impeachment-at-the-christmas