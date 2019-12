Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 17:57 Hits: 0

BuzzFeed is making the case that former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) is the "most consequential politician" of the last decade.The story by BuzzFeed politics editor Matt Berman argues that Weiner "changed the course of American history,"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476044-buzzfeed-makes-case-for-anthony-weiner-as-most-consequential-politician-of