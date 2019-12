Articles

Published on Friday, 27 December 2019

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Thursday that several of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have “severe misgivings” about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) impeachment strategy to coordinate with the White House. ...

