Trump Actually Asks Why House Is 'Allowed' To Impeach The President

Just hours after starting Christmas day with a subdued and scripted video address celebrating the "warmth and bliss of this holiday season," President Donald Trump late Wednesday fired off a pair of tweets calling Speaker Nancy Pelosi "crazy" and questioning why the House of Representatives was "allowed" to impeach him. "Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States?" Trump tweeted Wednesday night. "Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with 'no pressure.'" "She said it must be 'bipartisan and overwhelming," the president continued, "but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!" Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

