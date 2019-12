Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 10:00 Hits: 5

NPR's top political stories of the year ranged from how incoming Speaker Nancy Pelosi would run the House to Robert Mueller's Russia report and the Green New Deal.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/27/790803528/our-10-most-read-political-stories-of-2019-reflect-a-shifting-capitol-power-dyna?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics