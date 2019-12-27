The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Jonathan Turley Says Trump Was Impeached, And Other News

I have never seen such a persistent bunch of desperate liars as this current crop of Republicans! Since Donald Trump claims that he wasn't impeached by the House because the Articles of Impeachment haven't been sent to the Senate, can we claim that he didn't become President because he lost the popular vote? — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 24, 2019 "What was the purpose of rushing the impeachment process if the charges might not even be sent to the Senate, where they're now supposed to go for a trial?" Nancy Pelosi's sinking ship: https://t.co/DaQTQQYSok pic.twitter.com/7Yrz9IFNN6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 19, 2019

