Fox News Panel Sighs About Impeachment Fatigue

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 16:00 Hits: 4

A panel of Fox News host agreed on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has “every right” to withhold President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment from the Senate. “Right now, Speaker Pelosi is holding on to them because she thinks holding on to them and not giving them to the Senate is going to give some leverage,” Capri Cafaro, a left-leaning guest, explained. “No different than any legislative process from where you have to send that message from one chamber to the other.” “Yes, she does have every right,” host Julie Banderas agreed, “to hold on to those impeachment articles until she gets more investigation. But the bottom line is she was supposed to pick two managers to basically take this to the Senate in order to present this as prosecutors for the Senate trial.” Banderas argued that Americans “do have impeachment fatigue and now the new year is going to come around and this still isn’t over.” “It does look shady to me,” Fox News reporter Carly Shimpkins weighed in. “Even if she has the right to.” “She can hold on to them,” contributor Katie Pavlich opined. “But she does not have the right or even the power to tell the Senate what to do once they received them.” “The White House declined to be engaged in the House Judiciary Committee,” Cafaro pointed out. “That’s an issue of separation of powers,” Pavlich shot back. “The executive branch has the ability to say no and if you want to fight it out, go through the court system.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/fox-news-panel-sighs-about-impeachment