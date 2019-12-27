Whistleblower's Lawyer Wants Marsha Blackburn Off Of 'Protection Caucus'

Articles

Friday, 27 December 2019

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has attacked witnesses including the whistleblower. She's doing henchman work for Mitch McConnell in defense of Trump. And she sits on the Senate's "Whistleblower Protection Committee? Is that like one of those opposite things, like calling a pro-pollution bill the "clear skies initiative"? Blackburn pollutes Fox News and the US Senate with her dutiful servitude of Republican lies and malfeasance. Her election to the US Senate in 2018 is the most shameful result of the midterms, bar none. She lied about Planned Parenthood and baby parts in her House Committee, released a report ENDORSING stem cell research under the cloak of darkness, ignored the abortion "issue" in her Senate campaign, and got elected to the US Senate by the brainwashed Republicans of Tennessee. And don't forget that it was Blackburn used by Mitch McConnell to stop a unanimous bill requiring a report to the FBI for any foreign funding of a federal political campaign from a foreign source. Who did THAT protect for 2020?

