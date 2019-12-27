Media Matters Names John Solomon 'Misinformer Of The Year'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 27 December 2019

Readers of C&L may be familiar with John Solomon, who has been named this week as Media Matters' "Misinformer of the Year." As Donald Trump would say, "Congratulations!" JOE SCARBOROUGH (HOST): So if you watched any of the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings last month, you likely heard the name John Solomon, particularly coming from Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA). Solomon is a columnist for The Hill, whose pieces have served as fodder for the likes of Nunes and Rudy Giuliani in their defense of Donald Trump. But in this age of Trump, one man's source is another's conspiracy theorist, and Media Matters this morning has named Solomon their Misinformer of the Year. Let's bring in right now the president and the CEO of Media Matters for America, Angelo Carusone, and Karine is with us and has the first question. Karine? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE (CHIEF PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, MOVEON): Hey, Angelo. ANGELO CARUSONE (PRESIDENT AND CEO, MEDIA MATTERS): Good morning. JEAN-PIERRE: Good morning. My first question to you -- I actually have two -- can you tell the audience a little about who John Solomon is? And also why did he get this wonderful honor this year by you guys?

