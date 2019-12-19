The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How House members who are most vulnerable in 2020 voted on impeachment

It’s not clear how impeachment will impact the battle for the House in 2020, when every seat is on the ballot. But lawmakers in both parties will have to explain to voters about why they did, or did not, vote to impeach President Donald Trump. That’s a particularly delicate task for members of Congress in competitive races. Lawmakers in swing districts break with their parties on occasion, but Wednesday’s impeachment vote fell almost entirely along party lines.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/house-members-vulnerable-2020-voted-impeachment

