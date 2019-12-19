The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

House members feel the weight of history in impeachment votes

Virginia Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman stopped for a split second as he walked into the House chamber Wednesday afternoon, held up a copy of the two-minute speech he was about to give on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and posed as a staffer took his photo for Twitter. On a day when Democrats and Republicans divided sharply over whether Trump’s behavior in office should make him just the third president to face impeachment in the House, Riggleman’s move was among the many small signs that members of Congress could agree on one thing.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/house-feels-weight-history-impeachment-votes

