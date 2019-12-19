The swamp successfully boils and bubbles in 2019

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 11:00 Hits: 1

K Street lobbying clients racked up some notable defeats this year: No return of earmarks. Drugmakers lost out in a new trade deal. And that mega-infrastructure package? Never happened. But despite jitters over divided government and impeachment theatrics, corporate interests will exit year three of the Trump era largely unscathed, and some are downright giddy as they head into the potentially fraught 2020 campaign season.

