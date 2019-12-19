The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Congress to Pentagon: Find and fix racially offensive forms

The defense authorization bill that President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law soon would require the Defense Department to report to Congress on efforts to rid official military documents of “racially or ethnically insensitive” terms. CQ Roll Call reported earlier this year on several previously undisclosed examples of outdated and offensive language on official Defense Department forms — and the pain these terms have caused military personnel and their families.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/congress-pentagon-find-fix-racially-offensive-forms

