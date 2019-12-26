2020 Presidential Campaign About to Kick Into High Gear

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019

The 2020 U.S. presidential election campaign will kick into high gear in January as the Democratic presidential contenders intensify their efforts ahead of the first votes in the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd. National polls show former vice president Joe Biden leading the Democratic field, but several of his competitors are looking to make a strong showing in early contest states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Jim Malone reports

