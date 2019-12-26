The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2020 Presidential Campaign About to Kick Into High Gear

The 2020 U.S. presidential election campaign will kick into high gear in January as the Democratic presidential contenders intensify their efforts ahead of the first votes in the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd.  National polls show former vice president Joe Biden leading the Democratic field, but several of his competitors are looking to make a strong showing in early contest states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.   Jim Malone reports

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/2020-presidential-campaign-about-kick-high-gear-4133836

