Social Security: A critical program with an uncertain future

Make no mistake about it, Social Security is deeply intertwined with the fabric of America’s well-being. Its checks to retirees and the disabled, plus their families, help over 63 million people pay the bills. Without it, about a third of elderly Americans would live in poverty, and nearly 25 million count on it for at least half their income. But the $1 trillion-a-year program faces some daunting math. As more people retire, there are fewer workers paying in to cover the cost of the money going out. See Figure 1 on PolitiFact.com   Social Security has roughly $2.9 trillion in ... >>More

