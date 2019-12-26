That's Right, The Women Are Smarter: 2020 Polling Shows Record Gender Gap

Articles

Harry Enten appeared on New Day to talk about the growing gender gap in 2020 presidential polling. In 2016, he points out, women voted for Hillary Clinton by 14 percentage points. (Editor's note: More accurately, this reflects the 93% of black women who voted for Clinton. White women? Not so much. They've woken up since then.) That showed a gender gap of 25 percentage points. "What does 2020 look like?" Alysin Camerota asked. "So take a look here," Enten said. "I averaged our last two CNN polls, October and December. Take a look at this. I'm specifically looking at Biden and Trump to simplify things a bit. Take a look here. Women in average of our polls voting Democratic by 24 percentage points, voting for Joe Biden. Republicans voting for Trump by ten percentage points. That's a gender gap of 34 points. That is huge. I have never ever seen that before in any poll, heading into a presidential election." "That's unbelievable." "That's a canyon. I think the real question is why is this gap widening," Enten said. "This is 2016 versus 2020, and what we see is women in 2016. Take a look at the Biden versus Trump polling. Men pretty much voting the same. 10 in 2020, 11 in 2016 both for the GOP. But women, that's where the gap is. Look at this. 24 point lead in our polling among women versus just a 14-point victory for Hillary Clinton back in 2016." "So women either love Joe Biden or they have a problem voting for Donald Trump," Camerota said.

