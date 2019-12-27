The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

More Than Half Of Those Polled Now Want Trump To Be Removed From Office

In case you were wondering, support for Donald Trump‘s removal from office is now the highest it has ever been, according to a new poll from MSN: Fifty-five per cent of those asked said they were in favor of the US president’s conviction by the Senate, a figure which has shot up from 48 per cent the week before. Meanwhile, the number of people against Mr Trump’s removal has dropped to an all-time low, according to the MSN poll. On Christmas Day, 40 per cent were opposed to the Senate voting to convict the president, who has been impeached over his dealings with Ukraine and an alleged subsequent attempt to obstruct congress. The gap between the two views has become much wider since last week, when there was little to divide them (48 per cent in favour of Mr Trump's removal, 47 per cent against). The percentage of respondents who neither supported nor opposed conviction also grew. That's actually good news, because those are people who previously opposed his conviction. It means his support continues to erode.

