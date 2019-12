Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 15:06 Hits: 3

With rents at historic highs in many U.S. cities, some civic leaders bet that denser housing could be the fix.

(Image credit: STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP/Getty Images)

Read more https://the1a.org/shows/2019-12-26/1a-across-america-how-u-s-cities-are-tackling-the-affordable-housing-crisis-rebroadcast?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics