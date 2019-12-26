O Irony! Chuck Todd To Present A Special On The Spread Of Misinformation

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 13:30 Hits: 3

This is a remarkable interview with Chuck Todd. https://t.co/C829xBlhJ1 He admits several times he has been naive about the Republicans' commitment to disinformation. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 25, 2019 Rolling Stone has an interview with Chuck Todd about his upcoming special on the spread of disinformation in today's political media. And you know, it really has nothing to do with him! The first Sunday of the Trump administration is when the phrase, “alternative facts” was debuted. It was on Meet the Press Rudy that Giuliani used the phrase “Truth isn’t truth.” So look, whether we’d liked it or not, our platform has been used, or they’ve attempted to use our platform to essentially disseminate, or to sort of, what I would say, is lay the groundwork for this.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/chuck-todd-will-present-special-spread