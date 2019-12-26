Crookie Award 2019 Clown Of The Year (Not Trump): Devin Nunes

Articles

Remember that 2018 bombshell when it was revealed in court that Michael Cohen's third client was Sean Hannity? That pales in comparison to the accidental discovery that former Intel Chairman and Republican Devin Nunes was on the phone frequently with indicted Giulliani associate Lev Parnas. We found this out because Parnas's phone records are now public because he's under federal indictment. Ahem. Parnas calls Nunes. Someone talks for a minute. NUNES CALLS HIM BACK. Parnas doesn't answer twice. An hour later, after talking with Rudy and John Solomon, Parnas calls Nunes and they talk for 8 and a half minutes. pic.twitter.com/3WDeAdJSv2 — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) December 8, 2019 Kudos to Eric Swalwell for smoothly entering all of that evidence against Nunes into The Congressional Record.

