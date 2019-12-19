Congress OKs covering Taliban travel expenses, with conditions

Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019

Congress is allowing the Pentagon to spend up to $15 million this year for logistical support for peace talks in Afghanistan, and lawmakers have tried hard to ensure the money does not effectively benefit the Taliban. But the Pentagon, in requesting the money earlier this year, said it is "likely" some of the funds will at least indirectly help the Taliban, and the authors of the new defense authorization measure had to explicitly exempt the proposed spending from laws that bar aid to terrorist groups.

