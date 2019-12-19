The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Impeachment chicken: Pelosi, McConnell and the battle for leverage over a Senate trial

House Democrats are backing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s power move to hold articles of impeachment in the House until the Senate agrees to what Democrats say will be fair procedures for a trial, but it’s unclear how long their patience for this game of chicken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will last. Pelosi announced the move at a news conference late Wednesday night after the House impeached President Donald Trump, and then briefly explained her thinking with Democrats at a meeting Thursday morning.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-chicken-gop-fumes-as-dems-fall-in-line-behind-pelosi-on-trial-power-play

