The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump lied at rally about phone call with Rep. Debbie Dingell after her husband’s death

Category: Politics Hits: 0

President Donald Trump lied on Wednesday about the nature of a phone call with Rep. Debbie Dingell in February after the death of her husband, former Rep. John Dingell, she said in an interview Thursday. Speaking at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Trump told his version of the story to a crowd of more than 9,000 people as he lambasted Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, for voting to impeach him that night.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/trump-lied-rally-phone-call-rep-debbie-dingell-husbands-death

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version