Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 15:24 Hits: 0

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comments that he will work in “total coordination” with the White House during the looming impeachment trial. “When I heard that I was...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475901-murkowski-responds-to-mcconnell-call-for-total-coordination-with-white-house