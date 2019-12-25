The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crookie Good Guy Of The Year: Adam Schiff

2019 was quite a year for Adam Schiff. Crooks and Liars has SIXTY 2019 videos of Adam Schiff being calm and determined against the corruption and insanity of the Trump administration. Here's a couple highlights. Above: From December 10, Rep. Adam Schiff notes that waiting for more evidence simply allows Trump to cheat "one more time." And here's Adam Schiff skillfully flattening Andrew McCarthy, Fox Trump toady, back in June: [clmediameta nid=150478] Adam Schiff skillfully flattening Trump's argument that the whistleblower is a "political hack":

