Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 16:00 Hits: 5

We profiled women who were on the front lines of social change this year — from a doctor fighting Ebola in Congo amid gunfire to two forthright beauty queens.

(Image credit: Tim McDonnell/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2019/12/25/791106397/global-women-who-took-a-stand-in-2019-from-an-ebola-doc-to-2-beauty-queens?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics