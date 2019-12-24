Team Trump Again Fighting To Block Sanctions Against One Of Trump's Strongman Pals

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Yet again, the Trump administration is fighting against Congress' imposition of sanctions against one of Donald's best pals. We can't possibly impose sanctions on Turkey for purchasing Russian military equipment despite a U.S. law requiring sanctions on countries that purchase Russian equipment, says Team Trump. It would make Donald's good friend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan too sad. That's the basics of it, anyway. After the Russian government conducted a massive espionage and propaganda campaign aimed at the 2016 United States elections, Congress imposed a list of required sanctions against nations that purchased Russian military hardware as means of punishing the Putin government. Despite this, Turkey purchased Russian surface-to-air missiles anyway, all but daring the Trump government to impose the required sanctions.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/team-trump-again-fighting-block-sanctions