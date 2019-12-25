The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In Memoriam: Rep. Elijah Cummings

Category: Politics Hits: 4

We can't think of a better way to honor the late Rep. Elijah Cummings than to replay is own words. And remember, Cummings signed subpoenas for the House Oversight Committee from his hospital bed. Above, in July Rep. Cummings begged us to pay attention. And here, from February, Cummings reminds his committee that Democrats have the majority in the House because the American people want Trump held accountable: [clmediameta nid=147611] And of course, the "We are better than this" speech that closed out his committee's hearings with Michael Cohen in February. [embed eid="38413" /] Rest in justice, Representative Cummings. propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/memoriam-rep-elijah-cummings

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version