In Memoriam: Rep. Elijah Cummings

We can't think of a better way to honor the late Rep. Elijah Cummings than to replay is own words. And remember, Cummings signed subpoenas for the House Oversight Committee from his hospital bed. Above, in July Rep. Cummings begged us to pay attention. And here, from February, Cummings reminds his committee that Democrats have the majority in the House because the American people want Trump held accountable: [clmediameta nid=147611] And of course, the "We are better than this" speech that closed out his committee's hearings with Michael Cohen in February. [embed eid="38413" /] Rest in justice, Representative Cummings.

